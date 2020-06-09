5145 TILDEN STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool media room

Elegant and expansive Spring Valley home with over 5,700 square feet of living space. The finest outdoor setting in Northwest DC! Amazing backyard with heated pool and lavish flagstone patio! This stately home is much larger than it appears in photos. This 5 bed, 5.5 bath home features banquet sized rooms, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, solarium with double french doors leading to backyard oasis, radiant heated floors, finished lower level with home theater and recently renovated rec area. The second upper-level includes a bedroom, full bath and extra living space perfect for an au-pair or guests. This fabulous home is perfect for both entertaining & everyday living! Professionaly managed. Also for sale MLS# DCDC364820.