5145 TILDEN STREET NW
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:15 AM

5145 TILDEN STREET NW

5145 Tilden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5145 Tilden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Elegant and expansive Spring Valley home with over 5,700 square feet of living space. The finest outdoor setting in Northwest DC! Amazing backyard with heated pool and lavish flagstone patio! This stately home is much larger than it appears in photos. This 5 bed, 5.5 bath home features banquet sized rooms, high ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, solarium with double french doors leading to backyard oasis, radiant heated floors, finished lower level with home theater and recently renovated rec area. The second upper-level includes a bedroom, full bath and extra living space perfect for an au-pair or guests. This fabulous home is perfect for both entertaining & everyday living! Professionaly managed. Also for sale MLS# DCDC364820.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have any available units?
5145 TILDEN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have?
Some of 5145 TILDEN STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5145 TILDEN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5145 TILDEN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5145 TILDEN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW has a pool.
Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5145 TILDEN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5145 TILDEN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
