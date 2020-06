Amenities

One of two spacious 3 bedroom , 2 bath units along the H street corridor. lower level is available immediately. Stainless, granite, wood tile floors, master bedroom with walk-in closet and separate bath. dedicated outdoor space perfect for entertaining . grilling ect... On combo lock box. The other unit will be available July 1. Gas and water paid by landlord. Electricity shared with unit 1