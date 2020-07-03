All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260

506 Seward Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

506 Seward Square Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
internet access
Welcome home to this charming and historic apartment building ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This luxurious studio has been remodeled with high-end finishes and has a large gorgeous bathroom. Theres a queen size bed, flat-screen TV, chair and table/desk. This studio has a small refrigerator, a microwave and coffee maker. It does not have a full kitchen. The owner is offering a monthly credit for laundry pick-up service via Rinse. The apartment is within a short walking distance to everything from sightseeing, restaurants/coffee shops, and two Metro stops. Whether youre visiting the area or staying for business make yourself comfortable in this large, private and beautifully furnished home.
- Queen Bed
- Laundry washing pick-up service
- 150 MB high speed internet
- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime
- Access to large fenced in back yard
- Closet organizer
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of Light
- Near Metro
- Great Location
- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street - with permit
View:
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Large Closet Space: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
Patio
Near Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have any available units?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have?
Some of 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 currently offering any rent specials?
506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 pet-friendly?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 offer parking?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 offers parking.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have a pool?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 does not have a pool.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have accessible units?
No, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260 has units with dishwashers.

