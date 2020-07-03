506 Seward Square Se Unit: 260

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming and historic apartment building ideally located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This luxurious studio has been remodeled with high-end finishes and has a large gorgeous bathroom. Theres a queen size bed, flat-screen TV, chair and table/desk. This studio has a small refrigerator, a microwave and coffee maker. It does not have a full kitchen. The owner is offering a monthly credit for laundry pick-up service via Rinse. The apartment is within a short walking distance to everything from sightseeing, restaurants/coffee shops, and two Metro stops. Whether youre visiting the area or staying for business make yourself comfortable in this large, private and beautifully furnished home.
- Queen Bed
- Laundry washing pick-up service
- 150 MB high speed internet
- Smart TV with HBO & Showtime
- Access to large fenced in back yard
- Closet organizer
- Hardwood floors
- Lots of Light
- Near Metro
- Great Location
- Near Grocery, shops, restaurants
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 2
Bed Sizes: Queen
Parking: Street - with permit
View:
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Lots of Light: Yes
Large Closet Space: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
High speed internet
Washer/dryer:in unit
Patio
Near Metro