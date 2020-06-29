All apartments in Washington
504 Rhode Island Ave NW
504 Rhode Island Ave NW

504 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

504 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large row house, just 2 blocks from Shaw metro is a Walker's Paradise (WalkScore of 96). This home has has it all. Hardwood floors on the main level, washer/dryer in unit, granite countertops, open floor plan, and private back yard.

The main level has an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The upstairs has two bedrooms and the lower level has another bedroom, bath, and den. The home has been recently updated and is an absolute must-see.

Ready for move in NOW!

Virtual tour - https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=FM-XCPYu0ECChUXAS5kz2A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have any available units?
504 Rhode Island Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have?
Some of 504 Rhode Island Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Rhode Island Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
504 Rhode Island Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Rhode Island Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW offer parking?
No, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have a pool?
No, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Rhode Island Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Rhode Island Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

