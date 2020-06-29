504 Rhode Island Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This large row house, just 2 blocks from Shaw metro is a Walker's Paradise (WalkScore of 96). This home has has it all. Hardwood floors on the main level, washer/dryer in unit, granite countertops, open floor plan, and private back yard.



The main level has an open floor plan, great for entertaining. The upstairs has two bedrooms and the lower level has another bedroom, bath, and den. The home has been recently updated and is an absolute must-see.



Ready for move in NOW!



Virtual tour - https://www.asteroom.com/pviewer?token=FM-XCPYu0ECChUXAS5kz2A