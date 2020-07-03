All apartments in Washington
4800 GEORGIA NW

4800 Georgia Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4800 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Your next home can be this delightful and luxurious condo, with all of the things you have come to expect such as stylish hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances, gleaming granite counters, and a private balcony! Dine and entertain at the breakfast bar or more formally in the ample dining area adjacent to the living room. The west facing bedroom provides privacy, but be close enough to the classy bars and restaurants on Upshur. A few blocks further and you are at the Petworth Metro, grocery, and even more dining, eating, and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

