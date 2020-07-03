4800 GEORGIA NW

Amenities
Your next home can be this delightful and luxurious condo, with all of the things you have come to expect such as stylish hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances, gleaming granite counters, and a private balcony! Dine and entertain at the breakfast bar or more formally in the ample dining area adjacent to the living room. The west facing bedroom provides privacy, but be close enough to the classy bars and restaurants on Upshur. A few blocks further and you are at the Petworth Metro, grocery, and even more dining, eating, and entertainment options.