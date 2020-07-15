All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 AM

4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW

4755 Berkeley Terrace Northwest · (202) 944-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4755 Berkeley Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Handsome colonial in the highly desirable Berkeley neighborhood of NW DC. The first floor features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, sun room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, office, and powder room. Off the dining room is a large deck perfect for eating outside or enjoy the quiet setting. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full-baths. Large attic with stairs offers an abundance of storage. Lower Level has a family room/rec room with decorative fireplace, the 4th bedroom, a full-bath, den, as well as washer and dryer. Rear yard off the lower level offers a wonderful tranquil setting. Hardwood floors just refinished and fresh coat of paint through out! Lease includes yard maintenance, gutter cleaning and twice per year HVAC checkup. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have any available units?
4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have?
Some of 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW offer parking?
No, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have a pool?
No, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW has units with dishwashers.
