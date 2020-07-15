4755 BERKELEY TERRACE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Handsome colonial in the highly desirable Berkeley neighborhood of NW DC. The first floor features a large living room with wood burning fireplace, sun room, dining room, gourmet kitchen, office, and powder room. Off the dining room is a large deck perfect for eating outside or enjoy the quiet setting. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full-baths. Large attic with stairs offers an abundance of storage. Lower Level has a family room/rec room with decorative fireplace, the 4th bedroom, a full-bath, den, as well as washer and dryer. Rear yard off the lower level offers a wonderful tranquil setting. Hardwood floors just refinished and fresh coat of paint through out! Lease includes yard maintenance, gutter cleaning and twice per year HVAC checkup. Pets case by case.