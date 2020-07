Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location is EVERYTHING when it comes to this spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo centered between Shaw and NoMa. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in every room and full size washer and dryer. Equal size bedrooms with ample closet space and great for entertaining! Run don't walk to check out this gem of a condo! Cats and small dogs allowed with a Non-refundable pet deposit is $250. Available Now for move in!