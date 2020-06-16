All apartments in Washington
4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw

4564 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4564 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

Park MacArthur is also the perfect residence for individuals seeking to take advantage of DCs urban lifestyle without the congestion, traffic, and noise that come with living downtown. Park MacArthur is just a few minutes from Georgetown, the Potomac Waterfront, Rosslyn, and downtown Washingtons shops, restaurants, and amenities. Park MacArthur is 100% smoke-free building.

Small pets are welcomed.
Metro accessible.
Call or email for a viewing!

Unit features
* Cable ready
* Microwave
* Hardwood floors
* Air conditioning
* Refrigerator
* Dishwasher
* Laundry room / hookups
* Oven / range
* Heat - electric
* Indoor Bike Storage
* Pets Welcome
* Generous Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have any available units?
4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have?
Some of 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw is pet friendly.
Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw offer parking?
No, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have a pool?
No, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have accessible units?
No, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4564 Macarthur Blvd Nw has units with dishwashers.
