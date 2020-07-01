All apartments in Washington
452 NEWTON PLACE NW
452 NEWTON PLACE NW

452 Newton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

452 Newton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
** This property has been virtually staged**Welcome to 452 Newton Pl NW! Enjoy the convenience of living in the heart of Columbia Heights in this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit less than a mile to Georgia Ave-Petworth & Columbia Heights Metro. This unit has been fully renovated in 2016 which features an open space floor plan, reserved private parking, and in unit washer/dryer. Enjoy the spacious balcony for entertaining. Pets are welcome! This desirable location has a ~walker/biker paradise~ Walk Score of 92, Bike Score 90 and an excellent public transportation Transit Score of 79. Apply at www.mysmartmove.com. $40 tenant pays. 1st months rent and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have any available units?
452 NEWTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 452 NEWTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 NEWTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
452 NEWTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 NEWTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW offers parking.
Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 452 NEWTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 452 NEWTON PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

