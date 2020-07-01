452 NEWTON PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

** This property has been virtually staged**Welcome to 452 Newton Pl NW! Enjoy the convenience of living in the heart of Columbia Heights in this charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit less than a mile to Georgia Ave-Petworth & Columbia Heights Metro. This unit has been fully renovated in 2016 which features an open space floor plan, reserved private parking, and in unit washer/dryer. Enjoy the spacious balcony for entertaining. Pets are welcome! This desirable location has a ~walker/biker paradise~ Walk Score of 92, Bike Score 90 and an excellent public transportation Transit Score of 79. Apply at www.mysmartmove.com. $40 tenant pays. 1st months rent and security deposit required.