4512 Clark Place Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage internet access

REDUCED! In the DC Palisades, this extra-large (1000sf), comfy, fully furnished, radon-safe, DC-licensed, self-contained, and smoke-free home includes a full bath and eat-in kitchen, all utilities, Wi-Fi, Smart TV with HBO and Netflix, private yard and patio, and garage parking for 1 standard-size car or SUV.



Why stay in a cramped, nondescript hotel room, when you can live in a comfortable and spacious apartment with your own full kitchen, washer and dryer, garage parking, and garden? All you need is your suitcase and laptop to enjoy life in this charming, self-contained, never-been-smoked-in, never-had-a-pet-in English Garden apartment while you get your bearings in DC, take a short-term work assignment, escape from home renovations, or look for a home to buy (I can help with that too, I am a Realtor, licensed in Virginia, DC, and Maryland).



This great Jr. one-bedroom apartment is one very large room (1000 sq.ft.). It features over-sized windows, 12 ceilings, comfortable furnishings, antique furniture, full eat-in kitchen with microwave, stove, dishwasher, and disposer, full-sized washer and dryer, large walk-in closet, WIFI, Smart TV, DVD, radios, queen bed, twin daybed, AC, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Included are linens, kitchenware, all utilities, private garden and patio with BBQ, and garage parking for one standard-sized car or SUV. Street-level entrance is via the garden or the garage.



Located in the mellow, leafy, and close-in Palisades between Key Bridge and Chain Bridge near Georgetown, George Washington, and friendly universities, its a straight shot to Downtown DC, Bethesda, Rosslyn, Tysons Corner, McLean, and Arlington. Two blocks to the MacArthur Blvd. bus line with regular bus and Express Commuter Bus downtown, 1-1/2 miles to the Rosslyn Metro (Orange and Blue lines). Easy access to the Capitol Crescent Trail and C&O Canal Towpath and Fletchers Cove for picnicking, boating, strolling, jogging, biking, bird watching, etc. Nearby are the, CVS, 7th Hill Pizza, Black Salt, and Black Coffee restaurants, MacArthur Wine and Spirits, the Palisades Library, and a great farmers market on Sunday mornings. Salt and Pepper, Et Voila, Sweet Agave, Bambu, Aracosia, Kristinas Cafe, and DC Boathouse restaurants (among others), the Post Office, banks, Starbucks, and Sibley Hospital are all nearby. The famous Palisades Fourth of July Parade is right there, too.



Credit score minimum: 700. $2000 security deposit; $200 cleaning fee on move-in. Considerate and quiet only. This is a non-smoking apartment and yard.