All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4512 Clark Place Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4512 Clark Place Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4512 Clark Place Nw

4512 Clark Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4512 Clark Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
REDUCED! In the DC Palisades, this extra-large (1000sf), comfy, fully furnished, radon-safe, DC-licensed, self-contained, and smoke-free home includes a full bath and eat-in kitchen, all utilities, Wi-Fi, Smart TV with HBO and Netflix, private yard and patio, and garage parking for 1 standard-size car or SUV.

Why stay in a cramped, nondescript hotel room, when you can live in a comfortable and spacious apartment with your own full kitchen, washer and dryer, garage parking, and garden? All you need is your suitcase and laptop to enjoy life in this charming, self-contained, never-been-smoked-in, never-had-a-pet-in English Garden apartment while you get your bearings in DC, take a short-term work assignment, escape from home renovations, or look for a home to buy (I can help with that too, I am a Realtor, licensed in Virginia, DC, and Maryland).

This great Jr. one-bedroom apartment is one very large room (1000 sq.ft.). It features over-sized windows, 12 ceilings, comfortable furnishings, antique furniture, full eat-in kitchen with microwave, stove, dishwasher, and disposer, full-sized washer and dryer, large walk-in closet, WIFI, Smart TV, DVD, radios, queen bed, twin daybed, AC, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Included are linens, kitchenware, all utilities, private garden and patio with BBQ, and garage parking for one standard-sized car or SUV. Street-level entrance is via the garden or the garage.

Located in the mellow, leafy, and close-in Palisades between Key Bridge and Chain Bridge near Georgetown, George Washington, and friendly universities, its a straight shot to Downtown DC, Bethesda, Rosslyn, Tysons Corner, McLean, and Arlington. Two blocks to the MacArthur Blvd. bus line with regular bus and Express Commuter Bus downtown, 1-1/2 miles to the Rosslyn Metro (Orange and Blue lines). Easy access to the Capitol Crescent Trail and C&O Canal Towpath and Fletchers Cove for picnicking, boating, strolling, jogging, biking, bird watching, etc. Nearby are the, CVS, 7th Hill Pizza, Black Salt, and Black Coffee restaurants, MacArthur Wine and Spirits, the Palisades Library, and a great farmers market on Sunday mornings. Salt and Pepper, Et Voila, Sweet Agave, Bambu, Aracosia, Kristinas Cafe, and DC Boathouse restaurants (among others), the Post Office, banks, Starbucks, and Sibley Hospital are all nearby. The famous Palisades Fourth of July Parade is right there, too.

Credit score minimum: 700. $2000 security deposit; $200 cleaning fee on move-in. Considerate and quiet only. This is a non-smoking apartment and yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Clark Place Nw have any available units?
4512 Clark Place Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Clark Place Nw have?
Some of 4512 Clark Place Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Clark Place Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Clark Place Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Clark Place Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 4512 Clark Place Nw is pet friendly.
Does 4512 Clark Place Nw offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Clark Place Nw offers parking.
Does 4512 Clark Place Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4512 Clark Place Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Clark Place Nw have a pool?
No, 4512 Clark Place Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4512 Clark Place Nw have accessible units?
No, 4512 Clark Place Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Clark Place Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4512 Clark Place Nw has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Highbridge
2512 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Miramar Apartments
1301 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University