Washington, DC
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:42 AM

45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113

45 Sutton Sq SW · No Longer Available
Washington
Southwest - Waterfront
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

45 Sutton Sq SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
Impressive 3 Bedrooms + Den with breathtaking City views in one of the newest best address in DC! The VIO condominiums features Luxury Living at its best with High End Finishes, Floor to Ceiling windows and ultra modern interiors. Full size Washer & Dryer in the unit. Located in the heart of the most stunning Waterfront project, the Wharf, where cobblestone streets and fashion boutiques come together in a restaurant paradise. Culture, Style, Entertainment, The VIO offers 24-hour front desk with concierge and porter services. Porte-coch~re for easy automobile and guest access. Two underground tandem parking spaces included and storage space included. Other amenities include Electric-car charging spaces, Gym with yoga studio, Resident lounge with fireplace and espresso bar. Waterfront garden with grill and sun deck. Waterfront saltwater infinity edge pool. $250 Move In Fee, $100 Repair Deductible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have any available units?
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have?
Some of 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 currently offering any rent specials?
45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 pet-friendly?
No, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 offer parking?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 offers parking.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have a pool?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 has a pool.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have accessible units?
No, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 does not have accessible units.
Does 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113 has units with dishwashers.

