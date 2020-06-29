45 SUTTON SQ SW #1113

Amenities

Impressive 3 Bedrooms + Den with breathtaking City views in one of the newest best address in DC! The VIO condominiums features Luxury Living at its best with High End Finishes, Floor to Ceiling windows and ultra modern interiors. Full size Washer & Dryer in the unit. Located in the heart of the most stunning Waterfront project, the Wharf, where cobblestone streets and fashion boutiques come together in a restaurant paradise. Culture, Style, Entertainment, The VIO offers 24-hour front desk with concierge and porter services. Porte-coch~re for easy automobile and guest access. Two underground tandem parking spaces included and storage space included. Other amenities include Electric-car charging spaces, Gym with yoga studio, Resident lounge with fireplace and espresso bar. Waterfront garden with grill and sun deck. Waterfront saltwater infinity edge pool. $250 Move In Fee, $100 Repair Deductible.