4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Immaculate 3-level spacious townhouse for rent in the Palisades. Open and bright with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Updated eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Stunning dining and living room area with crown molding and a wood burning fireplace. Open the sliding glass doors to a gorgeous private fenced patio in the back with a lovely garden ideal for entertaining. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Completely finished renovated lower level with 1 large bedroom and 1 bathroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout. One car garage with space for a second car. Centrally located within minutes to Georgetown and downtown DC. Close to walking trails, the C&O Canal, and an abundance of neighborhood restaurants and other local area amenities. Never been rented! Pets case by case. Tenant pays all utilities. Prefer 2 or 3 year lease. Available July 1.