All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 PM

4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW

4433 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4433 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Immaculate 3-level spacious townhouse for rent in the Palisades. Open and bright with 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Updated eat-in kitchen with gas cooking. Stunning dining and living room area with crown molding and a wood burning fireplace. Open the sliding glass doors to a gorgeous private fenced patio in the back with a lovely garden ideal for entertaining. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Completely finished renovated lower level with 1 large bedroom and 1 bathroom. Beautiful wood floors throughout. One car garage with space for a second car. Centrally located within minutes to Georgetown and downtown DC. Close to walking trails, the C&O Canal, and an abundance of neighborhood restaurants and other local area amenities. Never been rented! Pets case by case. Tenant pays all utilities. Prefer 2 or 3 year lease. Available July 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have any available units?
4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have?
Some of 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW is pet friendly.
Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offer parking?
Yes, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offers parking.
Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have a pool?
No, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have accessible units?
No, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4433 MACARTHUR BLVD NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
M Street Towers
1112 M St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University