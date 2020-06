Amenities

Basement level efficiency apartment of end unit rowhouse at corner of 21st and E St NE. Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, and full size washer and dryer in unit! Two entrances. One off street parking space included. Security system/camera, water, gas and cable/Internet included in rent! Tenant pays electric. Small pets allowed. 10 minutes to Armory Metro, two blocks from H St trolley station.