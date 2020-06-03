4314 12th Street, NE

Amenities

Semi-detached Brookland home, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom w/ parking and bonus den/sun rooms - Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this semi-detached home has a beautiful front porch and expansive yard. This renovated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a split cooling system. There is a wood-burning fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. Bonuses are the two dens/office spaces on each level, 2 car off-street parking, a washer/dryer, and an optional Vivit security system.



Conveniently located near Catholic University, Providence Hospital, Brookland Metro station, "YES! Organic Market", Turkey Thicket Rec Center, Brookland restaurants and shopping.



The Metro station for the area is Brookland/Catholic University (red line). The 80 bus route stop is located at your doorstep.



Listed at $3,400, this property is located at 4314 12th St NE, Washington DC, 20017. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas. Pets are welcome.



For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Dakari McAdoo by mobile at (202) 276-1980 or email leasing@klproperties.com.



