Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

4314 12th Street, NE

4314 12th Street Northeast · (202) 462-5106
Location

4314 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4314 12th Street, NE · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Semi-detached Brookland home, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom w/ parking and bonus den/sun rooms - Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this semi-detached home has a beautiful front porch and expansive yard. This renovated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a split cooling system. There is a wood-burning fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine cooler. Bonuses are the two dens/office spaces on each level, 2 car off-street parking, a washer/dryer, and an optional Vivit security system.

Conveniently located near Catholic University, Providence Hospital, Brookland Metro station, "YES! Organic Market", Turkey Thicket Rec Center, Brookland restaurants and shopping.

The Metro station for the area is Brookland/Catholic University (red line). The 80 bus route stop is located at your doorstep.

Listed at $3,400, this property is located at 4314 12th St NE, Washington DC, 20017. Tenant is responsible for electricity, water and gas. Pets are welcome.

For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Dakari McAdoo by mobile at (202) 276-1980 or email leasing@klproperties.com.

Professionally Managed by:
KL Associates Inc.
1350 Wallach Place, NW
Washington, DC 20009
(202) 462-5106 ext. 1016
www.klproperties.com

(RLNE3715499)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4314 12th Street, NE have any available units?
4314 12th Street, NE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4314 12th Street, NE have?
Some of 4314 12th Street, NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4314 12th Street, NE currently offering any rent specials?
4314 12th Street, NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4314 12th Street, NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4314 12th Street, NE is pet friendly.
Does 4314 12th Street, NE offer parking?
Yes, 4314 12th Street, NE does offer parking.
Does 4314 12th Street, NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4314 12th Street, NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4314 12th Street, NE have a pool?
No, 4314 12th Street, NE does not have a pool.
Does 4314 12th Street, NE have accessible units?
No, 4314 12th Street, NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4314 12th Street, NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4314 12th Street, NE does not have units with dishwashers.
