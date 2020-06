Amenities

You must see this beautiful newly constructed single family home! Enjoy spacious living, new appliance, en-Suite master bathroom , tons of closet space. The home has tenants that occupy the bottom level. The tenants have a shared front door with the owners . They are quiet , the new tenants should be ok with a shared laundry until upstairs unit is installed ! Giant food within one mile, off street parking!, Not voucher approved.