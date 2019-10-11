All apartments in Washington
4231 JENIFER STREET NW
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

4231 JENIFER STREET NW

4231 Jenifer Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Jenifer Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION!! Sweet semi-detached house just 1 block to Friendship Heights Metro, movies, restaurants, shops --- on a quiet residential street. Light-filled with welcoming front porch/yard, high ceilings, beautiful windows and molding, hardwood floor, nice fixtures, coat closet, retro-cool kitchen with newer appliances, pantry closet, screen porch in back off of dining room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has double-wide closet and a second closet, bonus outside porch off 2nd bedroom, the third bedroom fits a single bed or makes a great office. Recently updated main bathroom. Cozy rec room in basement with new carpet, second full bath, finished laundry room, closet space, and exterior entrance for easy safe storage of bicycles. Pull-down attic for storage. Off street parking for 1 car. Second spot available for $75/mo. Walk to Whole Foods, Giant, CVS, Clyde's, TJ Maxx, Bloomingdales. In-boundary for Janney ES, Deal MS and Wilson HS. Small garden with lots of perennial flowers. Square footage is approximate and includes basement. Owners/landlord include a licensed Realtor in DC. Apply at this link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/765235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have any available units?
4231 JENIFER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have?
Some of 4231 JENIFER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 JENIFER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
4231 JENIFER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 JENIFER STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW offers parking.
Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have a pool?
No, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 JENIFER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 JENIFER STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
