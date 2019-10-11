4231 JENIFER STREET NW

Amenities

LOCATION!! Sweet semi-detached house just 1 block to Friendship Heights Metro, movies, restaurants, shops --- on a quiet residential street. Light-filled with welcoming front porch/yard, high ceilings, beautiful windows and molding, hardwood floor, nice fixtures, coat closet, retro-cool kitchen with newer appliances, pantry closet, screen porch in back off of dining room, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bedroom has double-wide closet and a second closet, bonus outside porch off 2nd bedroom, the third bedroom fits a single bed or makes a great office. Recently updated main bathroom. Cozy rec room in basement with new carpet, second full bath, finished laundry room, closet space, and exterior entrance for easy safe storage of bicycles. Pull-down attic for storage. Off street parking for 1 car. Second spot available for $75/mo. Walk to Whole Foods, Giant, CVS, Clyde's, TJ Maxx, Bloomingdales. In-boundary for Janney ES, Deal MS and Wilson HS. Small garden with lots of perennial flowers. Square footage is approximate and includes basement. Owners/landlord include a licensed Realtor in DC. Apply at this link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/765235