4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW

2 year minimum. Available April 1. Gorgeous 3 level Embassy Park Townhouse with hardwood floors throughout and a finished basement. The Main Floor featured a beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with rich cabinetry and granite counters. The spacious Living and Dining room combination features a Fireplace. Double Sliding glass doors lead out to a wonderful and private brick patio on ground level. The Upper Level features 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths (one in the hallway) and a Linen closet. The finished Basement offers an additional 700 sf of living space plus a bonus room that can be used for an office. With it's prestigious Wesley Heights location, when you walk out from either your Mass Ave or New Mexico Ave entrance, you are next door to Starbucks, Walgreens, banking, Chef Geoff's and more! Only one block to American University. There are also bus stops outside of each entrance. One reserved parking space is included in the rent. Renter pays for all utilities and renter's insurance. No smoking.