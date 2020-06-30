All apartments in Washington
4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW

4222 Embassy Park Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Embassy Park Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 year minimum. Available April 1. Gorgeous 3 level Embassy Park Townhouse with hardwood floors throughout and a finished basement. The Main Floor featured a beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with rich cabinetry and granite counters. The spacious Living and Dining room combination features a Fireplace. Double Sliding glass doors lead out to a wonderful and private brick patio on ground level. The Upper Level features 3 bedrooms , 2 full baths (one in the hallway) and a Linen closet. The finished Basement offers an additional 700 sf of living space plus a bonus room that can be used for an office. With it's prestigious Wesley Heights location, when you walk out from either your Mass Ave or New Mexico Ave entrance, you are next door to Starbucks, Walgreens, banking, Chef Geoff's and more! Only one block to American University. There are also bus stops outside of each entrance. One reserved parking space is included in the rent. Renter pays for all utilities and renter's insurance. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have any available units?
4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have?
Some of 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW currently offering any rent specials?
4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW pet-friendly?
No, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW offer parking?
Yes, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW offers parking.
Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have a pool?
No, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW does not have a pool.
Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have accessible units?
No, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4222 EMBASSY PARK DR NW has units with dishwashers.

