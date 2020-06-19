All apartments in Washington
4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:50 PM

4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

4200 Cathedral Avenue Northwest · (202) 364-3066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Cathedral Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Nearly 1,100 square feet of living space is available in this 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment. Some features include a flexible, L-shaped living room/dining room combination, galley kitchen with dishwasher, central air conditioning, large double-paned windows facing the park, built-in cabinets, and wood floors. Both bedrooms are spacious and quiet with nice views.The building is located at the corner of Cathedral Avenue and New Mexico and is within walking distance of Starbucks, Wagshal's, Walgreens, Chef Geoff's, Glover Park, and Cleveland Park. Rent includes one parking space, electric, gas, water/sewer, heat, air conditioning, and desk service. The building provides a large community laundry room and a roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have any available units?
4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have?
Some of 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
