4200 CATHEDRAL AVENUE NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Nearly 1,100 square feet of living space is available in this 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment. Some features include a flexible, L-shaped living room/dining room combination, galley kitchen with dishwasher, central air conditioning, large double-paned windows facing the park, built-in cabinets, and wood floors. Both bedrooms are spacious and quiet with nice views.The building is located at the corner of Cathedral Avenue and New Mexico and is within walking distance of Starbucks, Wagshal's, Walgreens, Chef Geoff's, Glover Park, and Cleveland Park. Rent includes one parking space, electric, gas, water/sewer, heat, air conditioning, and desk service. The building provides a large community laundry room and a roof deck.