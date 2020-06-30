413 NW WARNER STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Enter the house off of a small porch directly into the living room/dining room/kitchen area (29x9) with hardwood flooring. Kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal along with good cabinet and counter space. The half bath is located off kitchen. Laundry closet with washer/dryer stack unit is behind the half bath. Door in kitchen leads out into fenced-in courtyard. Upper level includes two carpeted bedrooms with brand new carpet (11x10) (11x9), one of which has a lovely skylight. Renovated hall bath and additional skylight in hallway complete the second level.