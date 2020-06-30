All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

413 NW WARNER STREET NW

413 Warner St NW · No Longer Available
Location

413 Warner St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Enter the house off of a small porch directly into the living room/dining room/kitchen area (29x9) with hardwood flooring. Kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and garbage disposal along with good cabinet and counter space. The half bath is located off kitchen. Laundry closet with washer/dryer stack unit is behind the half bath. Door in kitchen leads out into fenced-in courtyard. Upper level includes two carpeted bedrooms with brand new carpet (11x10) (11x9), one of which has a lovely skylight. Renovated hall bath and additional skylight in hallway complete the second level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have any available units?
413 NW WARNER STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have?
Some of 413 NW WARNER STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 NW WARNER STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
413 NW WARNER STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 NW WARNER STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW offer parking?
No, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have a pool?
No, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 413 NW WARNER STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 NW WARNER STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

