4109 5th St NW A

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Petworth - NW DC - 2/2.5 Condo - Property Id: 140020



Located in NW DC in the charming neighborhood of Petworth near many local bars & talked about restaurants. Just blocks away from the Georgia Ave. Metro stop and many bus lines to take you anywhere you choose! You'll love how open and airy yet cozy this home will feel. And the amazing kitchen is great for anyone that loves to cook or bake. The huge windows fill the house with plenty of natural light, making it an inviting space to enjoy in the mornings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140020p

Property Id 140020



(RLNE5048138)