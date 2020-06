Amenities

Fabulous English basement on Capitol Hill! One block from the Capitol and House buildings. Near Nats Park, Whole Foods waterfront and metro. Front and rear private entrances to basement. Living area includes: 1 bedroom, full bath, kitchen. Tenant has own washer/dryer. Plenty of closet space. Approximate sq footage is 678. THERE WILL BE AN OPEN HOUSE THIS EVENING-AUG.8 FROM 6:00PM UNTIL 7:00PM. COME BY AND SEE US!