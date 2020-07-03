All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
4030 Calvert Street NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

4030 Calvert Street NW

4030 Calvert Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4030 Calvert Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Don't miss out on this well located, spacious one bedroom apartment home in Glover Park, in a small neighborly 4 unit building. Custom built -ins throughout, hardwood, several closets throughout and an additional back room which could be used as a sun room, office or den! The monthly rent also includes water and trash with a back entrance that leads out to a common yard with seating, and a grill. There is a large storage cage in the basement which also comes with the home and the building's washer and dryer can be used FREE! no coins or cards needed.
Bus stop directly on the corner for the D1& D2 lines

Professionally managed by Pier Associates Inc. 12 month minimum lease, 1 month security deposit. Move in anytime between July 8th and August 8th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4030 Calvert Street NW have any available units?
4030 Calvert Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4030 Calvert Street NW have?
Some of 4030 Calvert Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4030 Calvert Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
4030 Calvert Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4030 Calvert Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 4030 Calvert Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4030 Calvert Street NW offer parking?
No, 4030 Calvert Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 4030 Calvert Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4030 Calvert Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4030 Calvert Street NW have a pool?
No, 4030 Calvert Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 4030 Calvert Street NW have accessible units?
No, 4030 Calvert Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4030 Calvert Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4030 Calvert Street NW has units with dishwashers.

