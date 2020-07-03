4030 Calvert Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Don't miss out on this well located, spacious one bedroom apartment home in Glover Park, in a small neighborly 4 unit building. Custom built -ins throughout, hardwood, several closets throughout and an additional back room which could be used as a sun room, office or den! The monthly rent also includes water and trash with a back entrance that leads out to a common yard with seating, and a grill. There is a large storage cage in the basement which also comes with the home and the building's washer and dryer can be used FREE! no coins or cards needed.

Bus stop directly on the corner for the D1& D2 lines



Professionally managed by Pier Associates Inc. 12 month minimum lease, 1 month security deposit. Move in anytime between July 8th and August 8th.