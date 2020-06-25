All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:19 AM

4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5

4012 Edmunds St NW · No Longer Available
Location

4012 Edmunds St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
playground
community garden
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
playground
bbq/grill
Gorgeous and Bright in Glover Park! - This spacious and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has everything you need with over 900 square feet of space! The open living area leads to a chef kitchen with a gas stove, gorgeous countertops, and stainless steel appliances, and Edison bulb light fixtures add a modern touch.

There are two generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. One features a great glass-enclosed shower and marble double sinks. Dont miss the fantastic built-in speakers in each room which are controlled by a central stereo and in-unit washer and dryer.

Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. The bus stop for D1, D2, and other lines is right in front of the building, with easy bus access to Dupont/downtown/Georgetown. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the great local schools, playgrounds, and bike sharing stations, make it easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and $500 move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4941777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have any available units?
4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
