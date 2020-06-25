4012 Edmunds St NW Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities community garden playground bbq/grill

Gorgeous and Bright in Glover Park! - This spacious and modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has everything you need with over 900 square feet of space! The open living area leads to a chef kitchen with a gas stove, gorgeous countertops, and stainless steel appliances, and Edison bulb light fixtures add a modern touch.



There are two generously sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. One features a great glass-enclosed shower and marble double sinks. Dont miss the fantastic built-in speakers in each room which are controlled by a central stereo and in-unit washer and dryer.



Set between two of Northwest DCs best neighborhoods - Glover Park and Cathedral Heights - this quaint, green, family-friendly area combines the easy feeling of suburban serenity with all the best aspects of sophisticated city life. The bus stop for D1, D2, and other lines is right in front of the building, with easy bus access to Dupont/downtown/Georgetown. Nature lovers rejoice as both the Glover Park Community Garden and the expansive Glover Archibold Park are right at the doorstep. On the other hand, for food and entertainment, the nearby Wisconsin Ave corridor is yours to explore with great local favorites like Surfside, Rocklands Barbecue, and Sprig and Sprout. For even more options, youll love having easy access down to all that Georgetown and the beautiful Potomac waterfront have to over. Factoring in all the great local schools, playgrounds, and bike sharing stations, make it easy to see why this area is a perfect place to nest!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and $500 move-in fee to the building. Sorry, no pets!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4941777)