All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 401 13TH ST NE #411.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
401 13TH ST NE #411
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:56 AM

401 13TH ST NE #411

401 13th St NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

401 13th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy all that Capitol Hill has to offer from this bright and spacious corner unit encompassing 1241 sq ft. Features two scenic balconies, 9' ceilings, large kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and 2 walk-in closets. Entertain with friends on the rooftop terrace and enjoy the city views. Monthly rent includes secured garage with assigned parking, storage unit, high speed internet and cable, water and sewer. Walking distance to H Street, Lincoln Park and Eastern Market. Come view today. Move in/move out fee of $250. All utilities included except electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have any available units?
401 13TH ST NE #411 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have?
Some of 401 13TH ST NE #411's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 13TH ST NE #411 currently offering any rent specials?
401 13TH ST NE #411 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 13TH ST NE #411 pet-friendly?
No, 401 13TH ST NE #411 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 offer parking?
Yes, 401 13TH ST NE #411 offers parking.
Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 13TH ST NE #411 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have a pool?
No, 401 13TH ST NE #411 does not have a pool.
Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have accessible units?
No, 401 13TH ST NE #411 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 13TH ST NE #411 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 13TH ST NE #411 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University