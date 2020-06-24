401 13TH ST NE #411

Amenities

Enjoy all that Capitol Hill has to offer from this bright and spacious corner unit encompassing 1241 sq ft. Features two scenic balconies, 9' ceilings, large kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer and 2 walk-in closets. Entertain with friends on the rooftop terrace and enjoy the city views. Monthly rent includes secured garage with assigned parking, storage unit, high speed internet and cable, water and sewer. Walking distance to H Street, Lincoln Park and Eastern Market. Come view today. Move in/move out fee of $250. All utilities included except electricity.