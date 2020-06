Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This Amazing property has new paint, new flooring, recently upgraded kitchen, newly updated bathroom, and a sizable master bedroom. Location is steps from Pennsylvania Avenue SE, making it an easy commute to DC or PG County. Public transportation only minutes away and much more.



No Section 8



(RLNE5494229)