Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3907 S STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3907 S STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3907 S STREET SE
3907 S Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3907 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quiet street in D.C. - hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops. Credit and background check required - min 625 credit score. No prior evictions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3907 S STREET SE have any available units?
3907 S STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 3907 S STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3907 S STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 S STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3907 S STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 3907 S STREET SE offer parking?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 3907 S STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 S STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3907 S STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 S STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3907 S STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3907 S STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Woodley
2700 Woodley Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University