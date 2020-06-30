All apartments in Washington
3876 9th St Se
3876 9th St Se

3876 9th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3876 9th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great Location. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, maple cabinets, black appliances and recessed lighting. Bathroom has granite vanity, and ceramic wall and floor tile. The large bedroom has a walking closet and an abundance of natural light. The living room features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows allowing plenty of light. This home has newer energy efficient windows. Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom condo located in a gated community near the revitalized historic Anacostia district. This private and secluded condominium complex is located in a quite neighborhood walking distance to several parks and a mile away from Congressional Height metro and near several bus stops. If interested, please let us know and it’s ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

