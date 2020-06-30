3876 9th St Se

Amenities

Great Location. Kitchen has Granite counter tops, maple cabinets, black appliances and recessed lighting. Bathroom has granite vanity, and ceramic wall and floor tile. The large bedroom has a walking closet and an abundance of natural light. The living room features tile flooring, recessed lighting, and large windows allowing plenty of light. This home has newer energy efficient windows. Cozy one bedroom, one bathroom condo located in a gated community near the revitalized historic Anacostia district. This private and secluded condominium complex is located in a quite neighborhood walking distance to several parks and a mile away from Congressional Height metro and near several bus stops. If interested, please let us know and it’s ready for move in.