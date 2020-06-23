3834 Beecher St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Newly renovated ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Glover Park neighborhood of DC! The location is ideal, just 3 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, Metro bus stops, and local parks. Plenty of street parking (zone 3), several bus routes nearby (30 buses downtown or connecting to redline), D2 to Dupont Circle and D1 to Federal Triangle. Within a short commute to Georgetown, Georgetown University and American University, running and bike trails, shopping, restaurants, night life, and grocery stores (Safeway, Whole foods and Giant).

ALL UTILTIES ARE INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND WIFI!!!!



*FEATURES

-1 BR

-1 Bath

-All utilities, including wifi/cable are included!!!!

-Updated bathroom with mosaic tile shower

-Full modern tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and separate dining area

-Carpet throughout

-Private side entrance

-Large bedroom with spacious closet, + plenty of additional room for desk or home office

-Roomy living area with full height ceilings and carpet.

-Washer and dryer in unit

-No pets

-No smoking



RENTED UNFURNISHED



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789534)