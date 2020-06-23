All apartments in Washington
3834 Beecher St NW

3834 Beecher St NW · No Longer Available
Location

3834 Beecher St NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Newly renovated ground floor 1 bedroom 1 bath located in the Glover Park neighborhood of DC! The location is ideal, just 3 blocks from Wisconsin Ave, Metro bus stops, and local parks. Plenty of street parking (zone 3), several bus routes nearby (30 buses downtown or connecting to redline), D2 to Dupont Circle and D1 to Federal Triangle. Within a short commute to Georgetown, Georgetown University and American University, running and bike trails, shopping, restaurants, night life, and grocery stores (Safeway, Whole foods and Giant).
ALL UTILTIES ARE INCLUDED INCLUDING CABLE AND WIFI!!!!

*FEATURES
-1 BR
-1 Bath
-All utilities, including wifi/cable are included!!!!
-Updated bathroom with mosaic tile shower
-Full modern tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, and separate dining area
-Carpet throughout
-Private side entrance
-Large bedroom with spacious closet, + plenty of additional room for desk or home office
-Roomy living area with full height ceilings and carpet.
-Washer and dryer in unit
-No pets
-No smoking

RENTED UNFURNISHED

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3834 Beecher St NW have any available units?
3834 Beecher St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3834 Beecher St NW have?
Some of 3834 Beecher St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3834 Beecher St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3834 Beecher St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3834 Beecher St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3834 Beecher St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3834 Beecher St NW offer parking?
No, 3834 Beecher St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3834 Beecher St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3834 Beecher St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3834 Beecher St NW have a pool?
No, 3834 Beecher St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3834 Beecher St NW have accessible units?
No, 3834 Beecher St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3834 Beecher St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3834 Beecher St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

