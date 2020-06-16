3736 12TH STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Be the first to call this stunning Brookland residence home! Featuring large windows (with custom top-down, bottom-up shades), tall ceilings and modern finishes, this light-filled two-bedroom unit has two beautiful bathrooms -- including an en suite with dual vanity and a smartly designed second bath that connects to the second bedroom and hall. The perfectly appointed kitchen features Bosch appliances, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Only 0.3 miles to Brookland-CUA Metro, with Yes! Organic Market, CVS and numerous bars and restaurants on the same street and Monroe Street retail, farmer's market and more just a short jaunt away! New construction ready for new tenants immediately - reach out for video walkthrough!