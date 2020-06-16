All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

3736 12TH STREET NE

3736 12th Street Northeast · (202) 243-7700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3736 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Be the first to call this stunning Brookland residence home! Featuring large windows (with custom top-down, bottom-up shades), tall ceilings and modern finishes, this light-filled two-bedroom unit has two beautiful bathrooms -- including an en suite with dual vanity and a smartly designed second bath that connects to the second bedroom and hall. The perfectly appointed kitchen features Bosch appliances, private balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Only 0.3 miles to Brookland-CUA Metro, with Yes! Organic Market, CVS and numerous bars and restaurants on the same street and Monroe Street retail, farmer's market and more just a short jaunt away! New construction ready for new tenants immediately - reach out for video walkthrough!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3736 12TH STREET NE have any available units?
3736 12TH STREET NE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3736 12TH STREET NE have?
Some of 3736 12TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3736 12TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
3736 12TH STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3736 12TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 3736 12TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3736 12TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 3736 12TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 3736 12TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3736 12TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3736 12TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 3736 12TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 3736 12TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 3736 12TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3736 12TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3736 12TH STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
