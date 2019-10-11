All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3713 Reservoir Road, NW

3713 Reservoir Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
3713 Reservoir Road, NW Available 06/01/20 Magnificent Georgetown Townhome 5 Bedroom w/Den across from Georgetown Hospital w/Parking - This magnificent gem is located in the Burleith neighborhood of Georgetown. Steps away from Georgetown Hospital and Medical School. Not a detail spared in this updated home. Over 3500 sq ft, 4 finished levels, 5BR/4.5BA plus Den/Office, 2-car parking. Stunning, gourmet kitchen with massive Italian quartz island, lush spa-quality baths, and decadent millwork throughout. Double Washer/Dryer on two levels. Lower level offers an Au Pair Suite with 1BR/1BA, a 2nd kitchen, with a separate entrance.

Sorry, No Pets.

Tenant is responsible for utilities. One year minimum lease. A longer lease is available. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

Take a Virtual Tour - http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/187787/3713-RESERVOIR-RD-WASHINGTON-DC-20007
Take a Video YouTube Tour - https://youtu.be/3PHBmz4MsHg

Contact Chatel Real Estate - Georgetown agent Craig Shireman "The Chatel Chateau Specialist" at CRAIG@CHATEL.US for more information (202) 338-0500 Office or Text (202) 360-6062.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5685977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have any available units?
3713 Reservoir Road, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have?
Some of 3713 Reservoir Road, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 Reservoir Road, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3713 Reservoir Road, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 Reservoir Road, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW offer parking?
Yes, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW offers parking.
Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have a pool?
No, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have accessible units?
No, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 Reservoir Road, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3713 Reservoir Road, NW does not have units with dishwashers.

