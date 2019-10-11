Amenities
3713 Reservoir Road, NW Available 06/01/20 Magnificent Georgetown Townhome 5 Bedroom w/Den across from Georgetown Hospital w/Parking - This magnificent gem is located in the Burleith neighborhood of Georgetown. Steps away from Georgetown Hospital and Medical School. Not a detail spared in this updated home. Over 3500 sq ft, 4 finished levels, 5BR/4.5BA plus Den/Office, 2-car parking. Stunning, gourmet kitchen with massive Italian quartz island, lush spa-quality baths, and decadent millwork throughout. Double Washer/Dryer on two levels. Lower level offers an Au Pair Suite with 1BR/1BA, a 2nd kitchen, with a separate entrance.
Sorry, No Pets.
Tenant is responsible for utilities. One year minimum lease. A longer lease is available. Must have a minimum of 650 FICO credit score and pass a background check. The application fee is $75 per person. First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
