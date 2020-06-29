3705 Brandywine St NW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc5d2960ab ---- Beautiful single-family home, in a stellar neighborhood with huge backyard and brand new, fully separate guest house with a separate upstairs office with its own luxury bath! Enjoy the wonderful location of this home set 10 minutes to the red line. This property includes two separate houses, for a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The front house is a sweet NW DC bungalow with airy front porch, alley access, a working fireplace, hardwood floors, Large Basement, and Very Spacious Backyard. A fully separate, Brand New (just built!) Guest House was added in the backyard. Guest House is filled with light and air, boasting huge windows, and a Gourmet Custom-designed Kitchen with Stnls Steel appliances, and Open-layout dining area that opens onto an open patio. The downstairs of the guest house is a fully self-contained apartment, with its own exquisite full bathroom with tile floors, and bedroom area with closet. A separate entrance accesses a completely separate Large Top Floor Office space with huge windows and its own bath! Close to Rock Creek Park, Whole Foods Market, walkable neighborhood. This is a MUST SEE!