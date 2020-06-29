All apartments in Washington
3705 Brandywine St NW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3705 Brandywine St NW

3705 Brandywine Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dc5d2960ab ---- Beautiful single-family home, in a stellar neighborhood with huge backyard and brand new, fully separate guest house with a separate upstairs office with its own luxury bath! Enjoy the wonderful location of this home set 10 minutes to the red line. This property includes two separate houses, for a total of 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The front house is a sweet NW DC bungalow with airy front porch, alley access, a working fireplace, hardwood floors, Large Basement, and Very Spacious Backyard. A fully separate, Brand New (just built!) Guest House was added in the backyard. Guest House is filled with light and air, boasting huge windows, and a Gourmet Custom-designed Kitchen with Stnls Steel appliances, and Open-layout dining area that opens onto an open patio. The downstairs of the guest house is a fully self-contained apartment, with its own exquisite full bathroom with tile floors, and bedroom area with closet. A separate entrance accesses a completely separate Large Top Floor Office space with huge windows and its own bath! Close to Rock Creek Park, Whole Foods Market, walkable neighborhood. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Brandywine St NW have any available units?
3705 Brandywine St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Brandywine St NW have?
Some of 3705 Brandywine St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Brandywine St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Brandywine St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Brandywine St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3705 Brandywine St NW offer parking?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW does not offer parking.
Does 3705 Brandywine St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Brandywine St NW have a pool?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3705 Brandywine St NW have accessible units?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Brandywine St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 Brandywine St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

