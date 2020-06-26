3704 JOCELYN STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Sunny and bright attached townhome with three finished levels, 1632 square feet. Renovated modern kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, special - lighting, eating kitchen counter. Large living room with built shelves and cabinets. Spacious low maintenance backyard with natural artificial grass. Covered front porch overlooking front yard. Lower level with a den, bonus -room, full bath, washer and dryer, storage, access to the backyard. The flooring in the lower level is allergen and latex free - soft foam tiles easy on feet. 3 Minute walk to bus stop(L1, L2,L4), 25 minute walk to Tenleytown, Friendship Heights, or Van Ness-UDC Red Line Stations. 10 Minute walk to shops, restaurants, and Chevy Chase Library.