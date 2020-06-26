All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3704 JOCELYN STREET NW
Last updated July 4 2019 at 5:15 PM

3704 JOCELYN STREET NW

3704 Jocelyn Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3704 Jocelyn Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Sunny and bright attached townhome with three finished levels, 1632 square feet. Renovated modern kitchen, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, special - lighting, eating kitchen counter. Large living room with built shelves and cabinets. Spacious low maintenance backyard with natural artificial grass. Covered front porch overlooking front yard. Lower level with a den, bonus -room, full bath, washer and dryer, storage, access to the backyard. The flooring in the lower level is allergen and latex free - soft foam tiles easy on feet. 3 Minute walk to bus stop(L1, L2,L4), 25 minute walk to Tenleytown, Friendship Heights, or Van Ness-UDC Red Line Stations. 10 Minute walk to shops, restaurants, and Chevy Chase Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have any available units?
3704 JOCELYN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have?
Some of 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3704 JOCELYN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 JOCELYN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Preston
1743 P St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University