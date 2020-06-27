37 Rhode Island Avenue North West

Amenities
Available 08/20/19 Newly Renovated & Furnished Basement with Parking - Property Id: 140564
We are looking to rent our beautiful, recently renovated English basement. Our basement unit has 1 bedroom, a large living room, kitchen and a full bathroom. The basement unit also has its own washer and dryer. The recently updated kitchen offers new appliances (electric gas range with a large oven, microwave, refrigerator), and ample of additional storage.
We are offering our fully furnished basement for $2,200/- month. The rent also includes ALL utilities. The basement unit also comes with access to one parking spot at no additional cost.
Key Furnishing Include: One King Size Bed + Mattress, One Large Sections (sofa bed), New Dining Table with 4 Chairs, Basic Utilities for the Kitchen.
Located in the heart of Bloomingdale (on Rhode Island Avenue) it offers really easy access to two Metro Stops Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood (Red Line) and Shaw-Howard U (Green and Yellow Line). The house is less than a minute from multiple bus-lines, ones that we use most frequent are G8, G9 and 80.
