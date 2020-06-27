All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

37 Rhode Island Avenue North West

37 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

37 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Available 08/20/19 Newly Renovated & Furnished Basement with Parking - Property Id: 140564

We are looking to rent our beautiful, recently renovated English basement. Our basement unit has 1 bedroom, a large living room, kitchen and a full bathroom. The basement unit also has its own washer and dryer. The recently updated kitchen offers new appliances (electric gas range with a large oven, microwave, refrigerator), and ample of additional storage.

We are offering our fully furnished basement for $2,200/- month. The rent also includes ALL utilities. The basement unit also comes with access to one parking spot at no additional cost.

Key Furnishing Include: One King Size Bed + Mattress, One Large Sections (sofa bed), New Dining Table with 4 Chairs, Basic Utilities for the Kitchen.

Located in the heart of Bloomingdale (on Rhode Island Avenue) it offers really easy access to two Metro Stops Rhode Island Ave-Brentwood (Red Line) and Shaw-Howard U (Green and Yellow Line). The house is less than a minute from multiple bus-lines, ones that we use most frequent are G8, G9 and 80.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140564p
Property Id 140564

(RLNE5045934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have any available units?
37 Rhode Island Avenue North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have?
Some of 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West currently offering any rent specials?
37 Rhode Island Avenue North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West is pet friendly.
Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West offer parking?
Yes, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West offers parking.
Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have a pool?
No, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West does not have a pool.
Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have accessible units?
No, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Rhode Island Avenue North West does not have units with dishwashers.
