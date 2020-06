Amenities

Large One Bedroom at Mclean Gardens. The condo faces East and West and is Bright & Airy. A Washer & Dryer are in the Condo. Enjoy Built-Ins, wall-to-wall carpet, breat closet space and Extra Storage. Tenley Circle is 0.6 miles away. McLean Gardens has an amazing pool, gardens areas and playgrounds in a park like setting. Adjacent to Glover Archbold Park with trails to the Potomac River. Move-In Fee PAID by Landlord! A $500 Savings compared to other McLean Gardens condos.