3650 WRIGHT TER NE

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Back on the market - looking for more immediate move-in back up applicants. Beautiful end unit town home with amazing open concept main floor living. Located on the green of the Villages at Dakota Crossing. Top floor has three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite has separate shower and soaker tub. Laundry room also located on bedroom level. Main level has open entertaining space, with kitchen island, and a separate breakfast bar. Also, two separate living spaces, a dining area and a powder room finish out this floor. Entry level provides access to the 2 car garage and long driveway, a family room and a second half bath. You can't beat this location in the Villages at Dakota Crossing! The successful applicant must have a strong credit score and impeccable rental history.