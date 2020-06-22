All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:21 AM

3650 WRIGHT TER NE

3650 Wright Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3650 Wright Terrace Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Back on the market - looking for more immediate move-in back up applicants. Beautiful end unit town home with amazing open concept main floor living. Located on the green of the Villages at Dakota Crossing. Top floor has three bedrooms and two baths. The master suite has separate shower and soaker tub. Laundry room also located on bedroom level. Main level has open entertaining space, with kitchen island, and a separate breakfast bar. Also, two separate living spaces, a dining area and a powder room finish out this floor. Entry level provides access to the 2 car garage and long driveway, a family room and a second half bath. You can't beat this location in the Villages at Dakota Crossing! The successful applicant must have a strong credit score and impeccable rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have any available units?
3650 WRIGHT TER NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3650 WRIGHT TER NE currently offering any rent specials?
3650 WRIGHT TER NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 WRIGHT TER NE pet-friendly?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE offer parking?
Yes, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does offer parking.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have a pool?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does not have a pool.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have accessible units?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 WRIGHT TER NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3650 WRIGHT TER NE does not have units with air conditioning.
