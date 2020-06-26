3618 Warren Street Northwest

Amenities

Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you re signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us. The home includes a dishwasher, heating, a private bathroom, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. To take a virtual walk-through of the home click here: https://geocv.com/wIhCrt-KO2e-AiGYonhRCQ About June Homes: The traditional rental market isn t designed for the renter. Yet, we know that where you live is the foundation of the rest of your life. So, we took a broken system and redesigned it from the ground up, with the renter in mind. June offers beautiful, flexible-term apartments, furnished or unfurnished, with others or on your own. With no broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no catch we don t just make renting fair, we make it delightful. We re on a mission to fix the rental market. Curated apartments. A fair, simple process. And a better deal. You re home now. A love nest for two or a private haven for one. Feel more connected to home in this specious,1-bedroom oasis featuring a private home-office and sleek, modern furnishings. Plush textures and an abundance of mid-century touches elevate this home as a place to stay, for a little while or a long time. Curl up and stay cosy, with premium linens and bedding, modern appliances and a premium flat-screen TV for all the Stan and spaghetti sessions we see in your future. Available as a long-term or short-term rental, furnished or unfurnished. Cleveland Park is known for its leafy streets and open spaces; a place people often move to stay. Take a stroll through the green-lined streets and we can almost guarantee a cute dog will soon cross your path. *Our prices are calculated dynamically and the price shown is the best price for specific stay durations. Please contact us for more details. #334: Cleveland Park 1 Bedroom (Queen)



Terms: One year lease