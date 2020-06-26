All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:06 AM

3618 Warren Street Northwest

3618 Warren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3618 Warren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed. 1 to 18 month agreements available! June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you re signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us. The home includes a dishwasher, heating, a private bathroom, ac high speed internet, bed linens, and towels. To take a virtual walk-through of the home click here: https://geocv.com/wIhCrt-KO2e-AiGYonhRCQ About June Homes: The traditional rental market isn t designed for the renter. Yet, we know that where you live is the foundation of the rest of your life. So, we took a broken system and redesigned it from the ground up, with the renter in mind. June offers beautiful, flexible-term apartments, furnished or unfurnished, with others or on your own. With no broker fees, no sign-up costs, and no catch we don t just make renting fair, we make it delightful. We re on a mission to fix the rental market. Curated apartments. A fair, simple process. And a better deal. You re home now. A love nest for two or a private haven for one. Feel more connected to home in this specious,1-bedroom oasis featuring a private home-office and sleek, modern furnishings. Plush textures and an abundance of mid-century touches elevate this home as a place to stay, for a little while or a long time. Curl up and stay cosy, with premium linens and bedding, modern appliances and a premium flat-screen TV for all the Stan and spaghetti sessions we see in your future. Available as a long-term or short-term rental, furnished or unfurnished. Cleveland Park is known for its leafy streets and open spaces; a place people often move to stay. Take a stroll through the green-lined streets and we can almost guarantee a cute dog will soon cross your path. *Our prices are calculated dynamically and the price shown is the best price for specific stay durations. Please contact us for more details. #334: Cleveland Park 1 Bedroom (Queen)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have any available units?
3618 Warren Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have?
Some of 3618 Warren Street Northwest's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Warren Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Warren Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Warren Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3618 Warren Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 3618 Warren Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Warren Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 3618 Warren Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3618 Warren Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Warren Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3618 Warren Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

