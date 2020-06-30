All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

3609 38th St NW Unit 404

3609 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3609 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3609 38th St NW Unit 404 Available 01/15/20 Studio at Vaughn Place w/ Parking! - This light-filled top floor studio has all the offerings of The District at your fingertips! Upon entering you have a foyer that opens up to the living/dining room that gives space for a 3 seater couch plus all the necessary furniture. The bright kitchen gives you great storage for all your cooking necessities as well as a dishwasher for cleaning up after an Instagram worthy cooking marathon. The sleeping area is tucked in a nook that makes it feel like a defined space with room for a queen sized bed. A walk-in closet gives ample space along with a washer and dryer in the unit, which all lead into the bathroom!

The Vaughn Place Community is located less than a mile from Tenleytown Metro (plus a shuttle to Tenley Metro) and Cleveland Park Metro. Also around the corner from the Wisconsin Ave bus lines providing easy access to downtown! The Community features a pool, fitness center and more! Grab a bite at 2 Amys, one of the best pizza places in DC, or enjoy a margarita at Cactus Cantina after a long days work -- both are just a few blocks away. There is a Giant within walking distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. One parking space is included! One cat or dog under 20 lbs allowed with a $300 pet fee.

(RLNE4483923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have any available units?
3609 38th St NW Unit 404 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have?
Some of 3609 38th St NW Unit 404's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 currently offering any rent specials?
3609 38th St NW Unit 404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 is pet friendly.
Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 offer parking?
Yes, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 offers parking.
Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have a pool?
Yes, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 has a pool.
Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have accessible units?
No, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 38th St NW Unit 404 has units with dishwashers.

