Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3609 38th St NW Unit 404 Available 01/15/20 Studio at Vaughn Place w/ Parking! - This light-filled top floor studio has all the offerings of The District at your fingertips! Upon entering you have a foyer that opens up to the living/dining room that gives space for a 3 seater couch plus all the necessary furniture. The bright kitchen gives you great storage for all your cooking necessities as well as a dishwasher for cleaning up after an Instagram worthy cooking marathon. The sleeping area is tucked in a nook that makes it feel like a defined space with room for a queen sized bed. A walk-in closet gives ample space along with a washer and dryer in the unit, which all lead into the bathroom!



The Vaughn Place Community is located less than a mile from Tenleytown Metro (plus a shuttle to Tenley Metro) and Cleveland Park Metro. Also around the corner from the Wisconsin Ave bus lines providing easy access to downtown! The Community features a pool, fitness center and more! Grab a bite at 2 Amys, one of the best pizza places in DC, or enjoy a margarita at Cactus Cantina after a long days work -- both are just a few blocks away. There is a Giant within walking distance and a Whole Foods up Wisconsin Ave.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric. One parking space is included! One cat or dog under 20 lbs allowed with a $300 pet fee.



(RLNE4483923)