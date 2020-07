Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Spacious home at an excellent location with garage parking. This 3 bedroom, 2.5BA home is 2 blocks to Petworth Metro and 4 blocks to Columbia Heights Metro. Surrounded by conveniences, location and space make this an is ideal rental. Separate dining and living room, renovated kitchen and baths, spacious basement for home gym, guest room, and more.