Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

3532 11th St NW

3532 11th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3532 11th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3532 11th St NW Available 12/01/19 Renovated Columbia Heights 4BD Rowhome with 2 parking spaces!! - Renovated Victorian in the heart of Columbia Heights. Brand new bathrooms and kitchen with Carrara Marble counters and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Fully finished basement with full bath. Large private outdoor deck great for relaxing or entertaining! 2-car parking pad. Walk to several shops & restaurants, few blocks to DC USA Mall with BB&Beyond, Target, Chik-fil-a and more.

To schedule a showing please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com.

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Please be sure to upload last two paystubs, and pay $40.00 application fee. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3534432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 11th St NW have any available units?
3532 11th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 11th St NW have?
Some of 3532 11th St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 11th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3532 11th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 11th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3532 11th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3532 11th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3532 11th St NW offers parking.
Does 3532 11th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 11th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 11th St NW have a pool?
No, 3532 11th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3532 11th St NW have accessible units?
No, 3532 11th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 11th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 11th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

