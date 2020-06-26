Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

3532 11th St NW Available 12/01/19 Renovated Columbia Heights 4BD Rowhome with 2 parking spaces!! - Renovated Victorian in the heart of Columbia Heights. Brand new bathrooms and kitchen with Carrara Marble counters and stainless steel appliances including gas range. Fully finished basement with full bath. Large private outdoor deck great for relaxing or entertaining! 2-car parking pad. Walk to several shops & restaurants, few blocks to DC USA Mall with BB&Beyond, Target, Chik-fil-a and more.



To schedule a showing please email Matt Sweeney at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com.



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Please be sure to upload last two paystubs, and pay $40.00 application fee. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3534432)