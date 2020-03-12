3427 OLIVER ST NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite 1919 Fully renovated Bungalow, original architectural details. Covered front porch to its private back yard, quality in every detail: Chefs kitchen, Living room with fireplace, expansive dining room or additional den, Kitchen access to rear yard. Upstairs three full bedroom and 2 full bath, lower level fully finished with rear outside access, full bath and laundry, and additional storage. Separate garage (one Car) street parking ample. One of the best Chevy Chase rentals you will see this season.