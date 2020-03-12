All apartments in Washington
3427 OLIVER ST NW
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:14 PM

3427 OLIVER ST NW

3427 Oliver Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3427 Oliver Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exquisite 1919 Fully renovated Bungalow, original architectural details. Covered front porch to its private back yard, quality in every detail: Chefs kitchen, Living room with fireplace, expansive dining room or additional den, Kitchen access to rear yard. Upstairs three full bedroom and 2 full bath, lower level fully finished with rear outside access, full bath and laundry, and additional storage. Separate garage (one Car) street parking ample. One of the best Chevy Chase rentals you will see this season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have any available units?
3427 OLIVER ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have?
Some of 3427 OLIVER ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 OLIVER ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3427 OLIVER ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 OLIVER ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3427 OLIVER ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3427 OLIVER ST NW offers parking.
Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 OLIVER ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have a pool?
No, 3427 OLIVER ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3427 OLIVER ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 OLIVER ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3427 OLIVER ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
