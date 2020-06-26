All apartments in Washington
334 14th Pl NE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 11:37 PM

334 14th Pl NE

334 14th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

334 14th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome top floor, open concept and bright. 1BD, 1BA w/ private patio. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer in unit. Great location that is minutes to Eastern Market, H Street, US Capitol, Harris Teeter/Whole Foods & metro! The building has a rooftop deck and extra storage. This one has it all.

SOME ITEMS WILL BE UPDATED FROM THE ORIGINAL PHOTOS!

Parking: Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants Except for Water and Trash
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

