334 14th Pl NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Awesome top floor, open concept and bright. 1BD, 1BA w/ private patio. Hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, washer/dryer in unit. Great location that is minutes to Eastern Market, H Street, US Capitol, Harris Teeter/Whole Foods & metro! The building has a rooftop deck and extra storage. This one has it all.



SOME ITEMS WILL BE UPDATED FROM THE ORIGINAL PHOTOS!



Parking: Street

All Utilities Paid by Tenants Except for Water and Trash

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops