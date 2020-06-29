All apartments in Washington
3337 Clay Street NE

3337 Clay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Clay Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing, Gorgeous 3 Bd/1 Bth TH in NE! Won't Last Long! - Renters Warehouse and Regina Jones proudly present this Amazing 3 Bd, 1 Bath Townhome in NE! Beautiful Hardwood floors, open floor plan, and ample natural lighting, this home will not last long! Gorgeous upgrades in the bathroom and kitchen, spacious bedrooms, you will love this home! $50 Non-refundable Application Fee, $10 monthly utility and maintenance reduction program (added to rent), $99 move in Fee. To schedule a showing please contact Regina Jones at 703.855.1954.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Clay Street NE have any available units?
3337 Clay Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3337 Clay Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Clay Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Clay Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE offer parking?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE have a pool?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE have accessible units?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3337 Clay Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3337 Clay Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
