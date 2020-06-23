All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:34 PM

3330 Blaine Street NE

3330 Blaine Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3330 Blaine Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d87535f0a2 ----
Address: 3330 Blaine Street NE Washington, DC 20019
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Parking: Off Street Parking Big Enough for Two Small Cars.
Square Footage: 1,672 Square Feet
Date Available: Now!

Welcome to 3330 Blaine Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! Sprawling front yard with a private front patio and back deck. Also, it included an off street driveway big enough for two small cars. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Two recently renovated bathrooms with new carpet in a finished basement!

Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Month\'s Rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055

Backyard
Off Street Parking Included
Private Home
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

