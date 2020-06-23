Amenities

Address: 3330 Blaine Street NE Washington, DC 20019

Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease

Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity

Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis

Parking: Off Street Parking Big Enough for Two Small Cars.

Square Footage: 1,672 Square Feet

Date Available: Now!



Welcome to 3330 Blaine Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! Sprawling front yard with a private front patio and back deck. Also, it included an off street driveway big enough for two small cars. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Two recently renovated bathrooms with new carpet in a finished basement!



Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms

Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms

Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer

Application Fee: $65 Per Person

Deposit: Equal to One Month\'s Rent



EJF Real Estate Services Inc.

1428 U Street NW, Second Floor

Washington, DC 20009

Main Line: 202.537.1801



Leasing Agents:

Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557

James E. Rice- 410.474.3055



Backyard

Off Street Parking Included

Private Home

Stainless Appliances

Washer/Dryer In Unit