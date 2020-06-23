Amenities
Address: 3330 Blaine Street NE Washington, DC 20019
Market Rent: $2,100 for a 12-24 Month Lease
Tenant Responsible for: Water, Sewer, Trash, Gas, & Electricity
Pets: Yes, Case By Case Basis
Parking: Off Street Parking Big Enough for Two Small Cars.
Square Footage: 1,672 Square Feet
Date Available: Now!
Welcome to 3330 Blaine Street NE! This newly renovated town home is available now! Sprawling front yard with a private front patio and back deck. Also, it included an off street driveway big enough for two small cars. The unit itself has brand new washer/dryer and stainless steel appliances. Two recently renovated bathrooms with new carpet in a finished basement!
Bedrooms: Two Bedrooms
Bathrooms: Two Bathrooms
Appliances: Gas Range Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer/Dryer
Application Fee: $65 Per Person
Deposit: Equal to One Month\'s Rent
EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801
Leasing Agents:
Barbara Beasley- 703.209.6557
James E. Rice- 410.474.3055
Backyard
Off Street Parking Included
Private Home
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit