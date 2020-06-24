3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707

Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom with Parking in Cleveland Park
Stunning renovation of this one bedroom, one bathroom with parking. Enjoy panoramic Western views w/breathtaking sunsets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a dinning nook. Gleaming hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. Marble bath; . New lobby and hallway in the building. Bike room and common laundry. All utilities included. Near Cleveland Park metro, shops and restaurants.
Lease Term: 1-3 year lease
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move In fee: $150
No Dogs Allowed
