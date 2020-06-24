All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 12 2019 at 10:46 AM

3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707

3315 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cleveland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
lobby
Large 1 Bedroom with Parking in Cleveland Park - Property Id: 100363

Stunning renovation of this one bedroom, one bathroom with parking. Enjoy panoramic Western views w/breathtaking sunsets. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a dinning nook. Gleaming hardwood floors and crown moldings throughout. Marble bath; . New lobby and hallway in the building. Bike room and common laundry. All utilities included. Near Cleveland Park metro, shops and restaurants.

Please contact before applying.

Lease Term: 1-3 year lease
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move In fee: $150

Listed by TTR Sotheby's International Realty
Mansour Abu-Rahmeh
c:202-423-8332
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100363
Property Id 100363

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4879402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have any available units?
3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have?
Some of 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 offers parking.
Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have a pool?
No, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have accessible units?
No, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Wisconsin Ave NW 707 does not have units with dishwashers.
