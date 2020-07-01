325 Oglethorpe St NW #B

Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included fireplace internet access

Spacious English basement apartment available for immediate move in! The apartment has plenty of windows bringing in tons of natural light! The apartment includes a large storage area/closet, FIOs TV, internet & phone



This studio apartment is located on a quiet tree-lined street. Conveniently located in upper NW DC between Takoma Park and Fort Totten with easy access to BOTH Metro stations and major bus routes All utilities are included with rent!



Property Highlights:

-Studio, one bath

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- Private entrance

- On-street parking

- ALL utilities included

- Spacious backyard

- Fire place

- Available now!



No Pets Allowed



