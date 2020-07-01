All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

325 Oglethorpe St NW #B

325 Oglethorpe St NW · No Longer Available
Location

325 Oglethorpe St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious English basement apartment available for immediate move in! The apartment has plenty of windows bringing in tons of natural light! The apartment includes a large storage area/closet, FIOs TV, internet & phone

This studio apartment is located on a quiet tree-lined street. Conveniently located in upper NW DC between Takoma Park and Fort Totten with easy access to BOTH Metro stations and major bus routes All utilities are included with rent!

Property Highlights:
-Studio, one bath
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- Private entrance
- On-street parking
- ALL utilities included
- Spacious backyard
- Fire place
- Available now!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5660532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have any available units?
325 Oglethorpe St NW #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have?
Some of 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B currently offering any rent specials?
325 Oglethorpe St NW #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B pet-friendly?
No, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B offer parking?
No, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B does not offer parking.
Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have a pool?
No, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B does not have a pool.
Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have accessible units?
No, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Oglethorpe St NW #B does not have units with dishwashers.

