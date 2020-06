Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Newly updated building just minutes from downtown DC and major freeways! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom top-floor apartment allows you to live in style and comfort, close to bus lines and shopping on Minnesota Ave.



Amenities include:



-Central Heat

-New appliances (including gas stove)

-Great backyard with room for off-street parking



$1,075/month, minimum one year lease. Tenant pays electric and gas. No smoking, pets accepted on a case-by-case basis.