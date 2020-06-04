316 F St NE #1

Amenities

*FIRST MONTH FREE* | Minutes to Union Station | 3 Bedroom - Unit 1 is a gorgeous 3 BD/2 BA penthouse apartment that is a short walk to the H Street Corridor and Capitol Hill. Enjoy the panoramic views from the deck with loved ones or cozy up on a Friday night in the spacious living room.



It features:

- Water Included

- Hardwood Floors

- Private Deck off Master Bedroom

- Storage Space

- Tons of Natural Light

- Shared Balcony



Location:

Food options aplenty! This apartment is two blocks from Union Market and from the H-Street Corridor, home to multiple Michelin recognized restaurants. There's also Whole Foods and a Metro Stop within walking distance.



