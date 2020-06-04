All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

316 F St NE #1

316 F St NE · No Longer Available
Location

316 F St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

*FIRST MONTH FREE* | Minutes to Union Station | 3 Bedroom - Unit 1 is a gorgeous 3 BD/2 BA penthouse apartment that is a short walk to the H Street Corridor and Capitol Hill. Enjoy the panoramic views from the deck with loved ones or cozy up on a Friday night in the spacious living room.

It features:
- Water Included
- Hardwood Floors
- Private Deck off Master Bedroom
- Storage Space
- Tons of Natural Light
- Shared Balcony

Location:
Food options aplenty! This apartment is two blocks from Union Market and from the H-Street Corridor, home to multiple Michelin recognized restaurants. There's also Whole Foods and a Metro Stop within walking distance.

Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

*About Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE3887841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

