316 F St NE #1

*FIRST MONTH FREE* | Minutes to Union Station | 3 Bedroom - Unit 1 is a gorgeous 3 BD/2 BA penthouse apartment that is a short walk to the H Street Corridor and Capitol Hill. Enjoy the panoramic views from the deck with loved ones or cozy up on a Friday night in the spacious living room.
It features:
- Water Included
- Hardwood Floors
- Private Deck off Master Bedroom
- Storage Space
- Tons of Natural Light
- Shared Balcony
Location:
Food options aplenty! This apartment is two blocks from Union Market and from the H-Street Corridor, home to multiple Michelin recognized restaurants. There's also Whole Foods and a Metro Stop within walking distance.
