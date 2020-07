Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Enjoy this vibrant, ground level studio right in time for fall!This unit boasts a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, murphy bed, stainless steel appliances, cherry rich hardwood floors throughout and in-unit washer/ dryer. You will be just steps from the Rhode Island Metro, a Capitol Bikeshare and tons of great eateries and pubs! A walker's paradise!