Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel fireplace alarm system

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking bbq/grill

315 11th St SE Available 06/05/20 Captivating in Capitol Hill! Parking Included! - This is a stunning townhouse in the heart of DCs exciting Capitol Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you into the main living space with a gorgeous fireplace, oversized windows, a separate dining area, and open living concept. An exposed brick interior leads to an adorable half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steal appliances and dark wood cabinetry. Heading out the back door youll find an amazing backyard with ample space to unwind at the end of the day or host friends and family for BBQs!



The upstairs features two unique and charming bedrooms one including an office tucked around the corner. Both bedrooms are spacious enough for a queen bed each. Tons of exposed brick, lots of light, and gorgeous flooring adds endless charm to this lovely home.



It is located just two blocks from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, the dining options here are endless. Head over to grab a quick coffee from District Donut, or bottomless brunch at Ambar. A short walk down 11th Street will bring you to Barracks Row where you can attend weekly trivia and karaoke nights at The Ugly Mug or stop by Rural Dog Rescues Howl to the Chief adoption event held every Saturday afternoon. As if that wasnt enough a 5-minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city! The possibilities are truly endless!



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water and alarm system included in monthly rent. Pets welcome!



(RLNE4078980)