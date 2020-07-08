All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

315 11th St SE

315 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

315 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
315 11th St SE Available 06/05/20 Captivating in Capitol Hill! Parking Included! - This is a stunning townhouse in the heart of DCs exciting Capitol Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors throughout the home lead you into the main living space with a gorgeous fireplace, oversized windows, a separate dining area, and open living concept. An exposed brick interior leads to an adorable half bath. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steal appliances and dark wood cabinetry. Heading out the back door youll find an amazing backyard with ample space to unwind at the end of the day or host friends and family for BBQs!

The upstairs features two unique and charming bedrooms one including an office tucked around the corner. Both bedrooms are spacious enough for a queen bed each. Tons of exposed brick, lots of light, and gorgeous flooring adds endless charm to this lovely home.

It is located just two blocks from Eastern Market and within walking distance of multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and bars, the dining options here are endless. Head over to grab a quick coffee from District Donut, or bottomless brunch at Ambar. A short walk down 11th Street will bring you to Barracks Row where you can attend weekly trivia and karaoke nights at The Ugly Mug or stop by Rural Dog Rescues Howl to the Chief adoption event held every Saturday afternoon. As if that wasnt enough a 5-minute walk to the Eastern Market Metro will get you anywhere in the city! The possibilities are truly endless!

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Water and alarm system included in monthly rent. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4078980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 11th St SE have any available units?
315 11th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 11th St SE have?
Some of 315 11th St SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 11th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
315 11th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 11th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 11th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 315 11th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 315 11th St SE offers parking.
Does 315 11th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 11th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 11th St SE have a pool?
No, 315 11th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 315 11th St SE have accessible units?
No, 315 11th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 11th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 11th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.

