313 56TH STREET NE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:25 AM

313 56TH STREET NE

313 56th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

313 56th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
A one level detached home located in the heart of Deanwood has finally arrived. NO MORE STAIRS... It~s a rambler!! Enjoy private parking as you pull up to your new home. Open space and carpeting and hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, central air and heat is the icing on this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. There is private backyard with a spacious deck with table/chairs for lounging. Walk to public transportation (metro, bus, and Capital Bike Share) to explore the city on foot! Regan International Airport, Costco, and the new MGM casino are 15 minutes away by car. Enjoy dinner at Toki Underground and drinks at Copycat. 495 are only 5 minutes away to connect you with DC, Maryland and Virginia. All are welcome! Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 56TH STREET NE have any available units?
313 56TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 56TH STREET NE have?
Some of 313 56TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 56TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
313 56TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 56TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 313 56TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 313 56TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 313 56TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 313 56TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 56TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 56TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 313 56TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 313 56TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 313 56TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 56TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 56TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
