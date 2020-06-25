313 56TH STREET NE

Amenities

A one level detached home located in the heart of Deanwood has finally arrived. NO MORE STAIRS... It~s a rambler!! Enjoy private parking as you pull up to your new home. Open space and carpeting and hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer, central air and heat is the icing on this 2 bedroom 1 bath home. There is private backyard with a spacious deck with table/chairs for lounging. Walk to public transportation (metro, bus, and Capital Bike Share) to explore the city on foot! Regan International Airport, Costco, and the new MGM casino are 15 minutes away by car. Enjoy dinner at Toki Underground and drinks at Copycat. 495 are only 5 minutes away to connect you with DC, Maryland and Virginia. All are welcome! Schedule your tour today!